Single Ladies, Apparently You Need to Move Somewhere COLDER to Find a Man! 🥶💘

Ladies, if you're single and struggling to find a decent man, apparently the answer isn't another dating app… IT'S MOVING TO ALASKA!

A new report looked at U.S. Census data and found that colder states tend to have more men than women.

Alaska takes the top spot, with nearly 111 men for every 100 women!

North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Montana also have more men than women.

So, if you're wondering where all the cowboys have gone… apparently they're somewhere freezing their butts off!

Meanwhile, places like Washington, D.C., Delaware and several southern states have more women than men.

BUT WHAT ABOUT BARRIE?

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According to 2021 census figures, Barrie has approximately 75,440 women and 72,385 men.

That's 3,055 MORE WOMEN THAN MEN!

Which explains why dating in Barrie sometimes feels like fighting over the last rotisserie chicken at Costco!

And before you get too excited about moving to Alaska, remember…

Just because there are MORE men doesn't mean there are more GOOD men!

You could move 5,000 kilometres, buy a parka, risk frostbite and STILL end up dating a guy who describes himself as "emotionally unavailable but loves the outdoors."

And honestly, if I'm going somewhere that cold to find a man, he'd better come with a heated garage, a Costco membership and absolutely NO pictures of fish on his dating profile!