Smith Brothers Baseball Central is offering two types of summer camps this year. A Baseball Skills camp for kids ages 8-16. Date are: July 12-18, July 22-25 and August 12-15. And an All Sports camp for kids ages 6-12 on July 29-August 1 and August 19-22.

Camps are 4 days long from 9-3 with optional child care before and after.

This is a great way for kids to get moving and stay active this summer!