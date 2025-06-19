Is there anything better than a sunny day, open roads, and just the right song blasting through the speakers?

This week’s listener-submitted playlist is all about those tracks that scream “Sunshine & Windows Down”—the ultimate feel-good, freedom-filled tunes that instantly put you in a better mood. These are the songs our community says they have to blast with the windows down.

From road trip anthems to timeless bops, here's your essential sunny day soundtrack, as chosen by listeners like you.

11 Top Summer Driving Songs

1. Tragically Hip – “New Orleans Is Sinking”

A Canadian classic.

With its gritty vibe and undeniable groove, this Hip staple is a must-play for long highway stretches. If this isn’t already on your driving playlist, fix that immediately.

2. Katrina & The Waves – “Walking On Sunshine”

It’s impossible to frown while this song is playing.

Pure, unfiltered joy in musical form. Blast this one and let the sunshine in—literally and figuratively.

3. Tom Cochrane – “Life Is A Highway”

This one practically was made for the road.

Whether you're on a cross-country trek or just headed to the grocery store, Cochrane’s hit makes any drive feel epic.

4. 4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up”

Roll the windows down, sing along at the top of your lungs—because who hasn't belted out the chorus to this one with total abandon?

Unexpected? Maybe.

But the funky, retro charm of this track totally works when you’re in the mood to cruise with style.

5. Len – “Steal My Sunshine”

Quirky, fun, and made for summer drives. This Canadian hit captures the hazy, lazy vibe of beach days and soft-top cruising.

6. U2 – “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

With Bono’s soaring vocals and that atmospheric vibe, this one feels like a spiritual road trip—ideal for golden hour drives with no destination in mind.

7. Florida Georgia Line ft. Nelly – “Cruise”

Country meets hip-hop in this laid-back jam that literally invites you to roll the windows down. It’s all about sunshine, dirt roads, and feeling good.

8. Sheryl Crow – “Soak Up The Sun”

The title says it all. It’s breezy, bright, and best enjoyed with the sunroof open and your shades on. You’re basically in a commercial for summer.

9. Natasha Bedingfield – “Pocket Full of Sunshine”

An uplifting pop anthem that somehow makes traffic feel like a dance party. A dose of serotonin for your daily commute.

10. OneRepublic – “Good Life”

A gentle reminder to slow down, breathe, and take it all in. “Good Life” is a reflective, feel-good anthem that pairs perfectly with a calm cruise.

11. The Cars – “Drive”

Moody and smooth, this one’s perfect for dusk.

A cooler, more introspective pick that still fits the “windows down” vibe beautifully.

Your Ultimate Sunshine Soundtrack

Whether you're driving to the lake, heading to work, or just rolling through your neighbourhood on a warm day, these songs are guaranteed to make the moment better. There’s something magical about music that transforms a simple drive into a memory.

Want to help shape our playlists?

Tune in to the All Request Listener Lunch every weekday from 12 PM to 1 PM—and on Wednesdays, we go all in on a new theme with your requests leading the way. Submit your pick, and you might just hear it on air!