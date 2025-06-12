Hot Dads & Hit Tunes: 11 Tracks from Dads We'd Totally Text Back

Father’s Day is almost here, and while some people are celebrating the wholesome side of dad life ... we’re here to appreciate the other side: the daddy energy. You know the type ... a jawline that could cut glass, a voice like velvet, and he just happens to drop chart-topping hits.

We asked for your top picks for songs by certified hot dads, and the playlist? Honestly, it’s giving chef’s kiss 🤌

Whether they’re still topping charts or just stealing hearts, these men prove you can be a dad and still be dangerously hot.

🔥 1. “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” – Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys walked so every boy band could run — and now they’ve sauntered straight into Hot Dad Territory.

Whether it's Kevin's sultry stare or AJ’s reformed bad boy vibe, there's something deeply attractive about how they've grown into their dad era without losing the boy band swagger.

This song? A timeless, dancefloor-stomping masterpiece. And yes, Backstreet’s still back "Alright!"

Beat FOMO by being in the know! Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat. Subscription Form Sign Me Up

🔥 2. “How You Remind Me” – Nickelback

Chad Kroeger’s gravelly vocals practically drip with tortured passion, and that “bad boy with a heart” look?

Pure dad thirst bait.

"How You Remind Me" is a moody anthem about heartbreak, and honestly, we’d listen to Chad emotionally spiral any day. It's that perfect mix of scruffy Canadian rock and brooding intensity that keeps us coming back for more.

🔥 3. “Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran might not be the classic Hollywood heartthrob, but there's something undeniably hot about emotional intelligence, storytelling lyrics, and being extremely good with kids.

"Castle on the Hill" is his love letter to growing up — and he delivers it with a warmth that makes you want to curl up next to him on a rainy day.

It’s giving sensitive acoustic king who texts back immediately.

🔥 4. “Be With You” – Enrique Iglesias

If “smouldering” were a genre, Enrique would be its king.

"Be With You" is peak early-2000s sex appeal ... complete with breathy vocals, intense eye contact, and hips that probably caused a few Y2K meltdowns. He's still out here being effortlessly magnetic, making fatherhood look like a steamy music video.

🔥 5. “American Woman” – Lenny Kravitz

Lenny doesn’t age ... he evolves.

“American Woman” is a gritty, growling track that oozes confidence and sexuality. The man rocks leather like a second skin, plays guitar like it’s an extension of his soul, and walks red carpets like they’re his personal runway.

Hot dad? Try otherworldly dad.

There should be a shrine.

🔥 6. “Crazy” – Aerosmith

Steven Tyler is a wild card ... and that’s part of the allure.

“Crazy” is chaotic, sultry, and oddly vulnerable, much like Steven himself. With his legendary lips, rockstar antics, and decades-long career, he’s the hot dad you know would sweep you off your feet and then leave glitter in your bedsheets for months.

Advertisement

🔥 7. “Celebrity Status” – Marianas Trench

Josh Ramsay brings pure theatrical charisma to every track ... and “Celebrity Status” is his sharp-tongued, high-energy flex.

He’s got the tattoos, the eyeliner, and the kind of confidence that makes you wonder if maybe you're the problem.

🔥 8. “You Give Love a Bad Name” – Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi is like fine wine ... he just keeps getting better.

With “You Give Love a Bad Name,” he gave us a chorus to scream into the void and a hairstyle that shaped a generation. These days, he’s swapped the perm for silver fox realness, and it’s working.

He’s charming, philanthropic, and still rocking arenas. In other words, dangerously hot.

🔥 9. “Pour Some Sugar On Me” – Def Leppard

This song is a full-body experience. Loud, gritty, and soaked in innuendo, it’s impossible not to picture shirtless ‘80s rock gods with tight jeans and zero apologies.

And if you've ever seen Def Leppard live, you know they’ve still got that raw energy. It's sweaty, sweet, and shameless. Just like your favourite musical daddy.

🔥 10. “Arms Wide Open” – Creed

Scott Stapp’s voice alone is enough to make anyone feel some kind of way.

“Arms Wide Open” is the emotional ballad you didn't expect to hit so hard, but it does. And that deep, chesty growl? It’s giving protector.

Whether you were into him then or have only now realized his hot dad potential, the vibe is spiritual with a side of sexy.

🔥 11. “Happy” – Pharrell Williams

Pharrell is the definition of ageless. “Happy” is the kind of feel-good anthem that instantly boosts your serotonin, and he delivers it with that effortlessly cool energy we all wish we had.

Stylish, suave, and literally doesn’t age; Pharrell is your art-collecting, skincare-sharing, fashion-forward dream dad.

There’s just no competition.

🎧 About the All Request Listener Lunch

Every weekday from 12–1 PM, we turn the playlist over to you. The All Request Listener Lunch is your chance to pick the songs you want to hear — and every Wednesday, we shake things up with a different theme.

This week? We saluted the Hot Dads who blessed us with great music and great cheekbones.

Tune in on your lunch break. We’ll be here ... blushing.

Watch Leanne's "Daddy" Count