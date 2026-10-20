Got a stuffy nose? Scientists have discovered a rather interesting alternative to nasal spray.

And apparently, you may already have the equipment at home.

Researchers found that having an orgasm may temporarily relieve nasal congestion, with results comparable to some commercial decongestant sprays. Yes.

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Sex. For your sinuses.

Scientists have known for years that physical activity can temporarily open up your nasal passages. Exercise such as push-ups can increase airflow and reduce congestion.

So German researchers decided to investigate a slightly more enjoyable form of cardio.

The small study involved 18 couples who agreed to get intimate…for science, obviously.

Researchers measured nasal airflow before and after orgasm and compared the results with a nasal decongestant spray.

Immediately afterward, average nasal airflow increased by about 214 millilitres per second, climbing to 249 millilitres per second after 30 minutes.

The congestion relief lasted for up to about an hour before gradually wearing off.

So technically…One hour of clearer breathing and you don't even have to leave the bed.

There are a couple of catches.

Researchers only looked at ordinary nasal congestion, not serious colds or sinus infections.

And people who were more congested experienced the biggest improvement, while those who only had mild stuffiness didn't notice much difference.

So this isn't necessarily replacing the medicine cabinet.

But the next time your partner says:

“Not tonight, I have a headache.”

You can confidently respond:

“That's fine. How's your nose?”