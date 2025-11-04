☀️ Could Morning Sex Be the Secret to Loving Your Job?

Morning canoodle hits harder than a double-shot latte.



Move over, coffee — apparently, a little “rise-and-shine rendezvous” might be the real way to start your day like a boss.

A cheeky new report from ZipHealth says getting busy before work can seriously boost your mood, motivation, and even your chances of scoring a raise.

According to the study, full-time workers who enjoy some early-bird romance reported higher levels of productivity, focus, motivation, and job satisfaction.

In other words, a little morning magic is helping people absolutely crush their to-do lists.

And it’s not just the vibes that improve — your bank account might get lucky too:

💼 Nearly 1 in 5 morning-loving employees snagged a promotion in the past year

💰 Over half received a raise

So apparently breakfast in bed isn’t just adorable — it’s a career strategy. Who knew?

And spoiler: it’s not just the younger crowd setting their alarms early. Boomers and Gen X (45+) are leading the pack with the most AM action, followed by millennials, then Gen Z (who are definitely pressing snooze).

☕ Who’s really doing the morning mambo?

Most likely to start the day spicy:

• Executives & business owners

• Senior managers & department heads

• Team leads & first-level managers

• Mid-level employees

• Even entry-level staff are showing up “well-motivated”

Looks like a little morning intimacy might just be the newest life hack for happiness, confidence, and that main-character energy at the office.

BRB — setting my alarm for 10 minutes earlier tomorrow.

(Okay fine… 15. Let’s be realistic.)