☀️ Could Morning Sex Be the Secret to Loving Your Job?
Morning canoodle hits harder than a double-shot latte.
Move over, coffee — apparently, a little “rise-and-shine rendezvous” might be the real way to start your day like a boss.
A cheeky new report from ZipHealth says getting busy before work can seriously boost your mood, motivation, and even your chances of scoring a raise.
According to the study, full-time workers who enjoy some early-bird romance reported higher levels of productivity, focus, motivation, and job satisfaction.
In other words, a little morning magic is helping people absolutely crush their to-do lists.
And it’s not just the vibes that improve — your bank account might get lucky too:
💼 Nearly 1 in 5 morning-loving employees snagged a promotion in the past year
💰 Over half received a raise
So apparently breakfast in bed isn’t just adorable — it’s a career strategy. Who knew?
And spoiler: it’s not just the younger crowd setting their alarms early. Boomers and Gen X (45+) are leading the pack with the most AM action, followed by millennials, then Gen Z (who are definitely pressing snooze).
RELATED: The “Cinderella Rule” for Sex: Because Midnight Is for Sleeping, Not Sweating
☕ Who’s really doing the morning mambo?
Most likely to start the day spicy:
• Executives & business owners
• Senior managers & department heads
• Team leads & first-level managers
• Mid-level employees
• Even entry-level staff are showing up “well-motivated”
Looks like a little morning intimacy might just be the newest life hack for happiness, confidence, and that main-character energy at the office.
BRB — setting my alarm for 10 minutes earlier tomorrow.
(Okay fine… 15. Let’s be realistic.)
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.