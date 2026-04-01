11 Sunny Songs to Brighten Your Day

There’s nothing like a song about the sun to lift your mood and chase away the winter blues. Whether it’s upbeat pop, rock classics, or smooth R&B, songs with “sun” in the title instantly make you think of warm weather, good vibes, and carefree moments.

This week’s playlist is all about celebrating the sun in every way possible. From classic anthems to modern hits, here are songs that will make you want to step outside, soak up the light, and maybe even dance a little.

1. “Walking on Sunshine” – Katrina and the Waves (1985)

An ultimate feel-good anthem, this 80s classic has become synonymous with happiness and optimism. Its energetic beat and joyful vocals make it impossible not to smile.

2. “Steal My Sunshine” – LEN (1999)

A laid-back, funky hit from the late 90s that captures the carefree spirit of summer. Its catchy chorus and sunny vibes make it a nostalgic favourite.

3. “Walkin’ on Sunshine” – Smash Mouth (2001)

Smash Mouth gave this title a playful, modern twist with their version, perfect for road trips or just lifting your spirits on a dreary day.

4. “Soak Up the Sun” – Sheryl Crow (2002)

An iconic pop-rock track about enjoying the simple pleasures in life. Its upbeat guitar riffs and sunny lyrics make it a go-to song for good vibes.

5. “Pocket Full of Sunshine” – Natasha Bedingfield (2008)

A feel-good anthem about finding your happy place. Natasha Bedingfield’s breezy vocals and catchy chorus make this a timeless pop hit.

6. “Sunflower” – Post Malone (2018)

A smooth, melodic hit from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. Post Malone’s mix of rap and singing creates a mellow, uplifting vibe.

7. “Sunday Morning” – Maroon 5 (2002)

A laid-back, jazzy pop song perfect for relaxing mornings. Its mellow groove and reflective lyrics make it a classic weekend tune.

8. “#SundayFunday” – MAGIC! (2014)

A reggae-pop track celebrating the joy of a perfect Sunday. Its upbeat rhythm and singalong chorus make it a fun, feel-good addition to any playlist.

9. “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre (2021)

A modern pop hit with catchy hooks and a breezy, summery feel. It perfectly captures the feeling of cruising with the windows down and enjoying the sun.

10. “Sun’s Gonna Rise” – Sass Jordan (1997)

A soulful rock song about resilience and hope. Sass Jordan’s powerful vocals shine as she delivers a message of new beginnings.

11. “Summer Sunshine” – The Corrs (2004)

A soft pop-rock gem with gentle harmonies and warm vibes. This track feels like a musical sunbeam that instantly lifts your mood.

🎧 Listen to More All Request Listener Lunch Playlists

Every Wednesday, 107.5 Kool FM features a new themed All Request Listener Lunch. Listeners pick the songs, creating a unique mix of nostalgia, modern hits, and crowd favourites.

Tune in every weekday from noon to 1 to hear the latest playlists and maybe even get your own song on the air.