TAKE BACK THE NIGHT RALLY AND MARCH – PROTESTING VIOLENCE AGAIN WOMEN

Take Back the Night rally and march protesting violence against women is coming up on Thursday, September 19, 2019. This event begins at 6pm at Barrie City Hall and will include a rally followed by a march throughout downtown Barrie. This is the 20th year that Take Back the Night is being hosted by Athena’s Sexual Assault Counselling and Advocacy Centre. This year we hope to continue to grow in size to empower more women to feel safe walking in the streets and to spread the word that violence against women and children is not acceptable!

*The rally is inclusive for everyone, the march for woman-identified individuals and children only.

If you have any questions, please visit Huronia Transition Homes on Facebook.