The $1000 Minute: Friday, August 14th
Published August 14, 2026
By Charlie
- If Charlie tells me to Kick Rocks, what is she actually telling me?
To leave, take a hike, or get lost
- What two ingredients make a traditional Mimosa?
Orange juice and Champagne (or dry sparkling wine)
- Which "Muppet" appeared on both Sesame Street and the Muppet Show television programs? Kermit the Frog
- Which designer is famous for the iconic interlocking “CC” logo?
Coco Chanel
- Which shoe company uses the slogan "Just Do It"?
Nike
- Which actor famously portrayed Marty McFly in the Back to the Future Movies?
Michael J Fox
- What baking ingredient is also known as sodium bicarbonate?
Baking Soda
- Which pop beverage is famous for its “23 flavours”?
Dr Pepper
- In beach volleyball, how many players typically make up one team on the court?
2
- If cans are worth 5 cents, how many cans did I return if I collected $3.50?
70 cans
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