You know those people who compliment you, but somehow you walk away needing therapy?

It's called a backhanded compliment. They start by making you feel like a million bucks and finish by making you feel like something they found in the clearance bin at Winners.

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And the worst part? You're standing there saying THANK YOU!

10 of the Best Backhanded Compliments 😂

When someone says something nice, but somehow you still feel personally attacked.



1. “You’re so hot… 25 years ago.” 🔥



2. “You look amazing for your age! I honestly thought you were much older.”



3. “I love how you just wear whatever you want, regardless of whether it’s flattering.”



4. “You’re actually really smart for someone who says the things you do.”



5. “You look so much better in person than you do in your pictures!”



6. “I wish I had your confidence. I could NEVER leave the house looking like that.”



7. “You have such a pretty face. Have you ever thought about losing a little weight?”



8. “You’re surprisingly attractive when you make an effort.”



9. “I love that you don't care what people think about you. Clearly.”



10. “You haven't aged a day! You've aged about 15 years, but definitely not a day.”



Bonus, because this one deserves a special mention:

“You're proof that beauty comes from within. Like, REALLY deep within.”