The Impulse Buys We Regret Most

If you've ever bought something and immediately wondered, “Why did I think I was the kind of person who would use this?” you're definitely not alone.

A new study looked at some of the most common purchases that people end up regretting, and apparently our homes are filled with clothes we'll never wear, appliances we'll never use and hobbies we briefly thought would become our entire personality.

The October 2026 study from custom packaging company Arka analyzed public Reddit conversations about buyer's remorse, looking at 20 popular consumer products and how often people actually used them after buying them.

And considering the average adult reportedly spends about $150 a month on unplanned purchases, those little “treat yourself” moments can add up to around $1,800 a year.

Here are some of the biggest offenders.

1. Unworn Clothes

Coming in at number one: clothing we buy and never wear.

Nine out of 10 shoppers in the analysis admitted to having clothing sitting untouched, sometimes with the original tags still attached.

You know the items. The dress you'll wear when someone invites you somewhere fancy.

The jeans that will fit when you “lose five pounds.”

The shirt that looked incredible on the mannequin and somehow makes you look like you're working the breakfast shift at a medieval tavern.

And yet we won't get rid of any of it because: “I might wear it someday.” You won't.



2. Slow Juicers

In second place is the slow juicer, with 86% of buyers reportedly abandoning theirs shortly after purchasing it.

Because buying a juicer feels like buying a whole new lifestyle.

Suddenly you're going to wake up at 5:30 a.m., juice celery, do yoga and become someone who says things like, “I just feel so energized.”

Then you discover how many pieces you have to take apart and clean. And you're back to coffee by Wednesday.

RELATED: This Is How Much We’re Spending On Impulse Buys



3. Shoes and High Heels

Around 80% of buyers admitted they owned shoes that rarely or never got worn.

Often they're bought for a special occasion, because they're on sale or because we temporarily forget that our feet have feelings. You try them on in the store and think: “These aren't THAT uncomfortable.”

Forty-seven minutes into the wedding, you're barefoot and carrying them like two tiny leather enemies.



4. Handbags

Handbags also ranked high, with about eight in 10 shoppers admitting some of their purchases rarely leave the closet.

Sometimes the bag looked gorgeous online but turns out to be too heavy, too small or completely impractical.

So despite owning seven handbags, you continue carrying the same one you've used for four years.

It's filled with receipts, old gum, three lip balms and something at the bottom that may once have been a granola bar. But she's reliable.

5. Beauty and Skincare Products

Beauty and skincare products round out the top five.

More than 75% of remorseful buyers said they'd opened certain products once before basically abandoning them.

Social media probably isn't helping. You see someone with flawless skin recommending a 12-step nighttime routine, and suddenly you're spending $87 on serums. Then night three arrives and you're tired.

Soap it is.

The Rest of the Top 10

Other purchases that frequently end up collecting dust include:

Craft supplies and yarn

Home sewing machines

Cameras

Notebooks and journals

Camping and backpacking equipment