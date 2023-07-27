This Is How Much We’re Spending On Impulse Buys

According to a new survey, 38% of adults have decreased the amount of impulse spending this year!

The study of 2,000 adult impulse shoppers found that 38% have decreased the amount of impulse spending this year, as compared to 14% in 2022 and 16% in 2021.

The number of impulse purchases per month also saw a dip this year, with the average respondent making just six impulse purchases per month. That number is down from twelve purchases per month both in 2022 and 2021 and nine per month in 2020.

Respondents are also spending less overall on impulse purchases. The average person is only spending $151 impulsively per month, which is down from previous years ($314 in 2022, $276 in 2021 and $183 in 2020).

Seven in ten have saved money as a result of holding back on their impulse shopping habits.

The most common impulse shopping categories this year are clothing (55%), food and groceries (50%), and household items (42%).

A third (35%) said some of their impulse buys were done to escape the feeling of FOMO, a steep decrease from 2022, where 67% made purchases to be part of the “in” crowd.

9 COMMON IMPULSE BUYS OF 2023

Clothing – 55%

Food/groceries – 50%

Household items – 42%

Shoes – 32%

Takeout – 23%

Books – 21%

Toys – 20%

Technology – 19%

Coffee – 18%