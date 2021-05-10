What We Spend On Impulse Purchases!

According to APNews.com, the average American has made 12 impulse buys and spent $276 on them every MONTH.

Here are the top ten types of things we buy on a whim . . .

1. Food and groceries

2. Things for around the house.

3. Clothes.

4. Coffee. Like stopping at Starbucks because you feel like it.

5. Toys for our kids.

6. Delivery or takeout when we don’t want to cook.

7. Books.

8. Vehicles.

9. Gadgets and tech stuff.

10. Things like massages and other spa services.