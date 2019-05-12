THE WEDDING SINGER – THE MUSICAL COMEDY

THE WEDDING SINGER –

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH & MATINEE

11:30am

Travel back to a time when hair was big, collars were up, and shoulders were padded, and when a wedding singer might just have been the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer, will be playing at Ferndale Banquet Hall from May 8th through the 12th, 2019.

Designed to immerse you in the wedding experience, The Wedding Singer offers audiences a variety of ways to enjoy the show:

Cabaret-style Show-only – Wednesday, May 8th and Thursday, May 9th

Dinner & Show – Friday, May 10th and Saturday, May 11th

Matinee Show-only – Saturday, May 11th

Mother’s Day Brunch & Show – Sunday, May 12th

For more information or to purchase tickets call the Box Office at 705-721-4255 or visit us at www.kempenfeltplayers.com