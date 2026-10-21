Things We Struggle to Let Go Of...Even Though We Should!

“This isn't working anymore… but I already know how THIS disappointment works.”

Researchers even came up with the Top 10 things people struggle to let go of. And some of these are painfully relatable.



1. A Romantic Relationship

Apparently we'll get rid of a perfectly good avocado because it has one brown spot…But we'll give Kevin seven years to reach his potential.

Among people who admitted staying with a partner too long, 46 per cent kept hoping things would improve. Another 35 per cent said leaving simply felt harder than staying.



2. A Job or Career

40 per cent admitted staying in a job longer than they should have. Because nothing says job security like whispering “I hate this place” every morning while logging in.



3. Worn-Out Underwear

THIS made the top three. You own 14 pairs of underwear. You wear the same five. Three are uncomfortable. Two have entered active retirement. And one pair is being held together by memories and elastic. Throw. Them. OUT.



4. A Friendship

36 per cent admitted holding onto a friendship longer than they should have. Sometimes friendships just run their course.

And sometimes you realize the only thing you still have in common is: “Remember that time in 2003?”



5. Instruction Manuals for Things We Don't Own Anymore

The toaster died in 2014. You threw it out. You bought two more toasters since then. But thank GOD we've still got the manual. You never know.

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6. Mystery Keys



7. A Home or Living Situation



8. An Old Mobile Phone

9. A Subscription or Membership

10. Chipped Mugs

WHY CAN'T WE LET GO?

The biggest reason people gave was: “I might need it someday.” More than half said that's why they keep things. Another 47 per cent said they held onto something because it technically still worked, while 40 per cent blamed sentimental value.

But here's the interesting part. When people finally DID make the change they'd been avoiding, 43 per cent wished they'd done it sooner. Another 38 per cent felt relieved, and 36 per cent wondered why they'd waited so long.

Only 7 per cent regretted making the change.

So perhaps there's a lesson here. Get rid of the old phone. Cancel the subscription. Throw away the mystery key. Retire the underwear. Leave the terrible job.

And if Kevin has been “working on himself” since 2017…Maybe kick him to the curb!