The Most (and Least) Organized Rooms in Your Home 🏠✨
Is being “organized” the same as being “clean”? Or is it more like, “a place for everything, and everything in its place”… except the stuff crammed into that one junk drawer?
A new poll ranked the rooms in our homes from neatest to messiest. And let’s just say, the results are very relatable.
RELATED: Crocs Cleaning Hack Sparks Heated
The Most Organized Rooms
- Living Room (45%)
Apparently, the “company-ready” space is where we flex our fake cleanliness the most. (Don’t open the ottoman, though — it’s 87% Lego.)
- Main Bathroom (44%)
This is where the “guest towels” live. You know, the ones no one is actually allowed to use.
- Kitchen (42%)
Sure, the counters look nice… until you open the Tupperware cupboard.
- Dining Room (37%)
Mainly because half of us don’t even use it.
- Bedroom (33%)
Translation: one third of us are pretending our “floordrobe” counts as décor.
The Least Organized Rooms
- Garage (12%)
Also known as the place where bicycles, Christmas decorations, and three broken lawn chairs go to die.
- Closets (9%)
Because if you can close the door, it doesn’t count, right?
- Basement (8%)
Every Canadian’s personal museum of hockey gear and half-finished renovation projects.
- Other Bedrooms (8%)
Especially the kids’ rooms. AKA Level 10 chaos zones.
- Home Office (6%)
Where “organized” means balancing your laptop on a stack of unpaid bills.
Who’s Doing the Organizing?
Shocking no one: women do most of the organizing. 74% of women said they’re the ones handling it. Meanwhile, 42% of men also claimed they do… which means about half of them are fibbing.
And here’s the kicker: 23% of women say they actually enjoy organizing. But women were also twice as likely to say they hate it. (So basically, organizing is our love language and our nemesis.)
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
Hanson
Over their first 28 years as the band HANSON, brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson have made a...
Amanda Marshall
Singer-songwriter Amanda Marshall has released three multi-platinum albums since 1995.