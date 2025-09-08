The Most (and Least) Organized Rooms in Your Home 🏠✨

Is being “organized” the same as being “clean”? Or is it more like, “a place for everything, and everything in its place”… except the stuff crammed into that one junk drawer?

A new poll ranked the rooms in our homes from neatest to messiest. And let’s just say, the results are very relatable.

The Most Organized Rooms

Living Room (45%)

Apparently, the “company-ready” space is where we flex our fake cleanliness the most. (Don’t open the ottoman, though — it’s 87% Lego.)

Main Bathroom (44%)

This is where the “guest towels” live. You know, the ones no one is actually allowed to use.

Kitchen (42%)

Sure, the counters look nice… until you open the Tupperware cupboard.

Dining Room (37%)

Mainly because half of us don’t even use it.

Bedroom (33%)

Translation: one third of us are pretending our “floordrobe” counts as décor.

The Least Organized Rooms

Garage (12%)

Also known as the place where bicycles, Christmas decorations, and three broken lawn chairs go to die.

Closets (9%)

Because if you can close the door, it doesn’t count, right?

Basement (8%)

Every Canadian’s personal museum of hockey gear and half-finished renovation projects.

Other Bedrooms (8%)

Especially the kids’ rooms. AKA Level 10 chaos zones.

Home Office (6%)

Where “organized” means balancing your laptop on a stack of unpaid bills.

Who’s Doing the Organizing?

Shocking no one: women do most of the organizing. 74% of women said they’re the ones handling it. Meanwhile, 42% of men also claimed they do… which means about half of them are fibbing.

And here’s the kicker: 23% of women say they actually enjoy organizing. But women were also twice as likely to say they hate it. (So basically, organizing is our love language and our nemesis.)