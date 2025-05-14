Crocs Cleaning Hack Sparks Heated Debate — Dishwasher or Detergent?

If you’re one of the many Canadians who swear by the comfort and convenience of Crocs, you probably also know the downside: they tend to collect dirt like nobody’s business. But when it comes to cleaning them, not everyone agrees on the best approach.

A Viral Cleaning Trick That’s Raising Eyebrows

Recently, an unconventional cleaning method made waves online, and it has Crocs lovers divided. Australian content creator Anthony Di Paolo posted a video on Instagram demonstrating how he restores his Crocs to “like-new” condition by putting them in the dishwasher.

Yes, alongside his dirty plates and cutlery.

In the video, Di Paolo pops his worn Crocs on the top rack, runs a normal cycle, and pulls them out looking sparkly clean. But viewers quickly noticed something else, too—they looked smaller than before.

So... Is It Safe?

While Crocs has yet to directly address the viral dishwasher method, their official website is crystal clear about their cleaning advice: hand wash them or, if needed, run them through the delicate cycle of a washing machine using mild laundry detergent. No heat, no harsh chemicals—and certainly no dirty lasagna dishes.

The concern isn’t just about hygiene (though that’s a factor). Crocs are made from a proprietary closed-cell resin called Croslite™, which can warp or shrink when exposed to high heat, such as that from a dishwasher’s drying cycle.

What's the Better Option?

If your Crocs need a serious refresh, skip the kitchen appliances. Instead:

them with warm water, a gentle soap, and a soft brush. For stubborn grime, a soft toothbrush works wonders.

If you must use a machine, go with a cold, gentle cycle—and wash them with your clothes, not your cutlery.

Final Verdict

While Di Paolo’s dishwasher hack may have had some visual success, it’s probably not worth the risk—unless you’re hoping to downsize your shoes in the process.

As always, when it comes to internet cleaning trends, just because it goes viral doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.