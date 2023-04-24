Things You Should Never Do In A Hotel, According To An Etiquette Coach!

According to an Etiquette coach who founded The Plaza Hotel’s Finishing Finishing Program in New York City, many things annoy hotel staff and should be avoided.

You should always do a quick tidying of your room before checking out!

What not to do!

Don’t leave your hotel room in a “horrible state”



Don’t leave your dirty towels on the floor, especially on the floor. (Leave them hanging on the hooks.)



Don’t take things from the hotel room that aren’t yours, like the bathrobes or decor.

Don’t leave your room service trays and mess in the hallway…It’s messy and smelly for other guests, as well as a trip hazard. (You should call room service to come to pick it up)

Don’t walk around a common area or hotel lobby or restaurant wearing a robe or swimwear…

Don’t be rude to hotel staff…

Don’t snap, clap or aggressively wave to get staff attention…

From the server at the pool or restaurant to the hotel manager, it’s so important to be kind and respectful…