🔥 Throwback Warm-Up: 90s & 2000s Hits to Heat Up Your December

Winter might be creeping in, btu we're all about turning up the temperature with the hottest pop and dance throwbacks from the 90s and 2000s. These are the songs that instantly lift your mood, get you moving, and bring you right back to weekends at the mall, school dances, MuchMusic countdowns, and burnt CD playlists.

Throwback hits have a special kind of magic. They come with nostalgia, energy, and that spark of fun that feels like an instant mood boost. Whether you are dancing in your kitchen, powering through a workday, or trying to shake off the December chill, this lineup is guaranteed to warm you up.

1. “Genie in a Bottle” – Christina Aguilera (1999)

Christina’s breakout hit was a massive pop moment that introduced the world to her powerhouse vocals. Slick production, catchy hooks, and peak 90s energy made it an instant classic.

2. “Bye Bye Bye” – NSYNC (2000)

A boy band anthem that shaped the early 2000s. That iconic choreography and driving beat still make it impossible to sit still when it comes on.

3. “How Bizarre” – OMC (1996)

A feel-good, quirky pop track with one of the most instantly recognizable choruses of the decade. It is breezy, catchy, and perfect for lifting your mood.

4. “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” – Backstreet Boys (1996)

One of BSB’s signature ballads and a fan favourite. Smooth harmonies and boy band nostalgia make this a quintessential 90s warm-up track.

5. “I Kissed a Girl” – Katy Perry (2008)

The song that launched Katy Perry into pop superstardom. Bold, fun, and full of attitude, it still hits like an electro-pop sugar rush.

6. “Stop” – Spice Girls (1997)

A bright, danceable tune packed with girl-power energy. Its Motown-inspired beat and iconic “stop right now” choreography make it a feel-good favourite.

7. “Cotton Eye Joe” – Rednex (1994)

Whether you admit it or not, this one gets the party started. A high-energy, country-dance fusion that brings instant chaos and instant fun.

8. “Jumpin’ Jumpin’” – Destiny’s Child (2000)

A club-ready hit dripping with Y2K confidence. The beat is infectious and Beyoncé’s early-era vocals shine.

9. “Waiting for Tonight” – Jennifer Lopez (1999)

A timeless dance-pop anthem that still sounds fresh. The shimmering production and J.Lo’s glowing vocals make it perfect for getting into a party mood.

