Tom Cruise is adding another major honour to a career that has already spanned more than four decades.

The 64-year-old actor and producer has been selected to receive the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award, one of the organization's highest honours.

Cruise will be celebrated during a gala tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 24, 2027.

Kathleen Kennedy, chair of AFI's board of trustees, called Cruise a “global icon” while announcing the award, praising both his work as an actor and producer and his commitment to the theatrical movie experience.

It's hard to argue with the size of his résumé. Cruise has been one of Hollywood's biggest stars since the 1980s, appearing in films including Risky Business, Top Gun, Rain Man, A Few Good Men, Jerry Maguire, Minority Report and, of course, the Mission: Impossible franchise.

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And while Cruise may be best known these days for doing the kind of movie stunts that make the rest of us nervous just watching them, his career has also earned him considerable recognition from the Academy.

He's received three acting Oscar nominations, for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia. Cruise was also nominated as a producer when Top Gun: Maverick competed for Best Picture.

The AFI honour comes shortly after another major career milestone. Cruise received an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards in 2025, recognizing his contributions to filmmaking and the movie industry.

Established in 1973, the AFI Life Achievement Award recognizes performers and filmmakers whose careers have made a lasting contribution to the art of film.

Cruise will now join an impressive list of previous recipients that includes Bette Davis, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and Eddie Murphy.

And after more than 40 years of movies, three Oscar nominations, countless blockbuster hits and a suspicious number of occasions where he's voluntarily hung off something extremely high, Cruise's career doesn't appear to be slowing down.

At this point, perhaps the greatest achievement is that Tom Cruise has survived being Tom Cruise.