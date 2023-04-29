Top 20 Countdown Week Of 29/04/2023 – 30/04/2023
This week's Kool Cameo celebrates a milestone birthday, and a Future Hit from an album out LATER this year! ~ Amy
20–CUFF IT – BEYONCE
19– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN
18– MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH
17- SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO
16– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)
15– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS
14– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)
13– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN
12– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: HOLD ON – WILSON PHILLIPS
(It is Carnie Wilson’s birthday weekend, born on April 29th. She turns 55!)
11– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)
10– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI
9– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT
8– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)
7– WHITNEY – REVE
6– TRUSTFALL – P!NK
5– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR
4– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: CHEMICAL- POST MALONE
(The lead single from the hip-hop/country/pop star is from his upcoming album!)
2– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN
1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS
