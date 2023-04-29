Top 20 Countdown Week Of 29/04/2023 – 30/04/2023

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo celebrates a birthday, and a Future Hit from an album out LATER this year! ~ Amy

20–CUFF IT – BEYONCE

19– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

18– MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH

17- SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

16– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

15– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

14– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)

13– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

12– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: HOLD ON – WILSON PHILLIPS

(It is Carnie Wilson’s birthday weekend, born on April 29th. She turns 55!)

11– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

10– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

9– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

8– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

7– WHITNEY – REVE

6– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

5– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

4– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: CHEMICAL- POST MALONE

(The lead single from the hip-hop/country/pop star is from his upcoming album!)

2– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!