Listen Live

Top 20 Countdown Week Of 29/04/2023 – 30/04/2023

This week's Kool Cameo celebrates a milestone birthday, and a Future Hit from an album out LATER this year! ~ Amy

By Amy, Top 20

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo celebrates a birthday, and a Future Hit from an album out LATER this year! ~ Amy

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

20CUFF IT – BEYONCE

19– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

18MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH

17- SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

16– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

15– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

14– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)

13– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

12RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: HOLD ON – WILSON PHILLIPS
(It is Carnie Wilson’s birthday weekend, born on April 29th. She turns 55!)

11– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

10– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI  

9LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

8UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

7– WHITNEY – REVE

6TRUSTFALL – P!NK

5– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

4– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: CHEMICAL- POST MALONE
(The lead single from the hip-hop/country/pop star is from his upcoming album!)

2– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

1FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!

Related posts

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 22/04/2023 – 23/04/2023

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 15/04/2023 – 16/04/2023

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of April 8/04/2023 – 9/04/2023