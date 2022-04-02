Top 20 April 2nd and 3rd, 2022
This week, we feature new music from Shawn Mendes and Harry Styles
#20 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
#19 Start Over – Zach Zoya ft. Benny Adam
#18 When I’m Gone – Alesso & Katy Perry
#17 High – Chainsmokers
#16 She’s All I Wanna Be – Tate McRae
#15 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd
#14 Bam Bam – Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
#13 Oh My God – Adele
#12 Enemy – Imagine Dragons
KOOL Cameo: When You’re Gone – Shawn Mendes
#11 Love Turns Lonely – Sophie Simmons
#10 Sacrifice – The Weeknd
#9 Light Switch – Charlie Puth
#8 Heat Waves – Glass Animals
#7 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#6 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
#5 Abcde(Forget You) – Gayle
#4 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#3 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
Future Hit: As It Was – Harry Styles
#2 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
#1 Ghost – Justin Beiber