Top 20 April 9th and 10th, 2022

This week, we feature a band that's playing at the Sadlon Arena on Sunday.

By Top 20

#20 I Feel Good – Pitbull ft. A. Watts & Djws

#19 High – Chainsmokers 

#18 Start Over – Zach Zoya ft. Benny Adam 

#17 When I’m Gone – Alesso- Katy Perry

#16 Oh My God – Adele 

#15 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd

#14 She’s All I Wanna Be – Tate Mcrae

#13 Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Ft. Ed Sheeran 

#12 Enemy – Imagine Dragons

KOOL Cameo: Lost Together – Blue Rodeo 

#11 Love Turns Lonely – Sophie Simmons 

#10 Light Switch – Charlie Puth 

#9 Sacrifice – The Weeknd 

#8 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

#7 Heat Waves – Glass Animals

#6 Abcde(Forget You) – Gayle

#5 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

#4 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

#3 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

Future Hit: Dancing Feet – Kygo 

#2 Ghost – Justin Beiber 

#1 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X

