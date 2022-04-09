Top 20 April 9th and 10th, 2022
This week, we feature a band that's playing at the Sadlon Arena on Sunday.
#20 I Feel Good – Pitbull ft. A. Watts & Djws
#19 High – Chainsmokers
#18 Start Over – Zach Zoya ft. Benny Adam
#17 When I’m Gone – Alesso- Katy Perry
#16 Oh My God – Adele
#15 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd
#14 She’s All I Wanna Be – Tate Mcrae
#13 Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Ft. Ed Sheeran
#12 Enemy – Imagine Dragons
KOOL Cameo: Lost Together – Blue Rodeo
#11 Love Turns Lonely – Sophie Simmons
#10 Light Switch – Charlie Puth
#9 Sacrifice – The Weeknd
#8 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#7 Heat Waves – Glass Animals
#6 Abcde(Forget You) – Gayle
#5 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#4 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
#3 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
Future Hit: Dancing Feet – Kygo
#2 Ghost – Justin Beiber
#1 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X