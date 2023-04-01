Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of April 1/04/2023 – 2/04/2023
This week's Kool Cameo features one of the greatest country pop stars EVER, and a Future Hit from one of the best songwriters in POP music that will break your heart!
All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!
Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo features one of the greatest country pop stars EVER, and a Future Hit from one of the best songwriters in POP music that will break your heart!~ Amy
20– MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH
19– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO
18– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN
17- I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH
16– CUFF IT – BEYONCE
15– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN
14– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK
13– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS
12– TRUSTFALL – P!NK
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: DON’T BE STUPID (YOU KNOW I LOVE YOU) – SHANIA TWAIN
(Shania is set to be receiving a CMT award later this weekend and she deserves all of her flowers!)
11– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)
10– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)
9– UH OH– TATE MCRAE
8– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT
7– WHITNEY – REVE
6– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI
5– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)
4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
3– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN
(The lead single from Ed’s upcoming album “-” is here, and it’s a HEARTBREAKER!)
2– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS
We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!