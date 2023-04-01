Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of April 1/04/2023 – 2/04/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo features one of the greatest country pop stars EVER, and a Future Hit from one of the best songwriters in POP music that will break your heart!~ Amy

20– MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH

19– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

18– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

17- I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH

16– CUFF IT – BEYONCE

15– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

14– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

13– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

12– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: DON’T BE STUPID (YOU KNOW I LOVE YOU) – SHANIA TWAIN

(Shania is set to be receiving a CMT award later this weekend and she deserves all of her flowers!)

11– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

10– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

9– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

8– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

7– WHITNEY – REVE

6– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

5– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

3– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

(The lead single from Ed’s upcoming album “-” is here, and it’s a HEARTBREAKER!)

2– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!