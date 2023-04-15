Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 15/04/2023 – 16/04/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo is a deep cut for this essential BAND, and a Future Hit that’s a sleeper hit this former actress turned singer-songwriter! ~ Amy

20– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH

19– CUFF IT – BEYONCE

18– MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH

17- SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

16– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

15– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)

14– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

13– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

12– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: EVERY LITTLE THING SHE DOES IS MAGIC – THE POLICE

(Sting just announced a North American tour and will be hitting the Budweiser stage in Toronto, in September 5th!)

11– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

10– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

9– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

8– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

7– WHITNEY – REVE

6– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

5– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

3– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: RIVER – MILEY CYRUS

(The sleeper hit of “Endless Summer Vacation” is our future hit, and it’s no surprise to us. Miley can do no wrong!)

2– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!