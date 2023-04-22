Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 22/04/2023 – 23/04/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo is an 80’s HIT, and a Future Hit from an album out LATER this year! ~ Amy

20–CUFF IT – BEYONCE

19– MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH

18– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

17- SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

16– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)

15– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

14– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

13– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

12– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: KARMA CHAMELEON – CULTURE CLUB

(They just announced a North American tour and will be hitting the Budweiser stage in Toronto, in August 1st!)

11– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

10– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

9– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

8– WHITNEY – REVE

7– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

6– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

5– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

4– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS

(The second single from the former Disney stars is from their upcoming album “The Album”!)

2– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

1– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!