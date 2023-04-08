Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of April 8/04/2023 – 9/04/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo is a quintessential 80’s synth-pop smash, and a Future Hit that’s a comeback to FORM for this singer-songwriter! ~ Amy

20– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

19– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

18– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH

17- MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH

16– CUFF IT – BEYONCE

15– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

14– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

13– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

12– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD – TEARS FOR FEARS

(The duo announced a North American tour and will be hitting the Budweiser stage in Toronto, in June!)

11– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

10– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

9– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

8– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

7– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

6– WHITNEY – REVE

5– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

3– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: I HOPE SHE CHEATS – AMANDA MARSHALL

(The comeback single for Amanda Marshall! It is a cover of “Hope She Cheats On You (with a Basketball Player) by Marsha Ambrosius)

2– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!