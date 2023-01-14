Listen Live

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 14/01/2023 – 15/01/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results! Here's today's breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! The second Top 20 of 2023. WILD!

By Top 20

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! The second Top 20 of 2023. WILD! ~ Amy

202 BE LOVED – LIZZO  

19SNAP – ROSA LINN

18THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)   

17- MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

16WHITNEY – REVE            

15VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX         

14STAR WALKIN – LIL NAS X          

13I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG) – POST MALONE (FEAT. DOJA CAT)

12UNSTOPPABLE – SIA

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: LEARN TO FLY– FOO FIGHTERS
(It’s the birthday of the LEGENDARY, Dave Grohl. Drummer of Nirvana, front man of Foo Fighters, all around great guy. He turned 54 on the 14th!)

11FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI  

10UH OH– TATE MCRAE  

9–  NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK 

8FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX 

7I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC    

6LATE NIGHT TALKING– HARRY STYLES

5SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE

4UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)   

3HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS
(This is Miley’s first single in over TWO years. Her new album Endless Summer Vacation drops in March!)         

2I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

1ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT      

Related posts

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of 10/12/2022 – 11/12/2022

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 3/12/2022-4/12/2022

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 26/11/2022-27/11/2022