Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 14/01/2023 – 15/01/2023

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! The second Top 20 of 2023. WILD! ~ Amy

20– 2 BE LOVED – LIZZO

19– SNAP – ROSA LINN

18– THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)

17- MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

16– WHITNEY – REVE

15– VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX

14– STAR WALKIN – LIL NAS X

13– I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG) – POST MALONE (FEAT. DOJA CAT)

12– UNSTOPPABLE – SIA

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: LEARN TO FLY– FOO FIGHTERS

(It’s the birthday of the LEGENDARY, Dave Grohl. Drummer of Nirvana, front man of Foo Fighters, all around great guy. He turned 54 on the 14th!)

11– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

10– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

9– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

8– FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX

7– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC

6– LATE NIGHT TALKING– HARRY STYLES

5– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE

4– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

3– HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

(This is Miley’s first single in over TWO years. Her new album Endless Summer Vacation drops in March!)

2– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

1– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT