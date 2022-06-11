Top 20 Countdown June 11/12
#20- Preston Pablo/ Banx and Ranx Flowers Need Rain
#19 Ed Sheeran Overpass Graffiti
#18 Alyssa Reid Roses
#17 Sam Smith Love Me More
#16 Lady Gaga Hold My Hand
#15 Em Beihold Numb Little Bug
#14 Ria Mae The Old Me
#13 The Weekend Sacrifice
#12 Latto/ Mariah Carey Big Energy
#11 Gayle ABCDE(Forget You)
#10 Lizz About Damn Time
#9 The Kid Laroi/Justin Bieber Stay
#8 Tate Mcrae She’s All I Wanna Be
#7 Camilla Cabello FEAT Ed Sheeran Bam Bam
#6 Elton John/ Dua Lipa Cold Heart
#5 Imagine Dragons Enemy
#4 Shawn Mendes When You’re Gone
#3 Justin Bieber Ghost
Future Hit Ed Sheeran FEAT Lil Baby 2 Step
#2 Lil Nas X That’s What I Want
#1 Harry Styles As It Was