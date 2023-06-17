Listen Live

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 17/06/2023 – 18/06/2023

Here's today's breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! Happy father's day weekend!

By Amy, Top 20

20– BABY DON’T HURT ME – DAVID GUETTA (FEAT. ANNE-MARIE & COI LERAY)

19SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

18JADED– MILEY CYRUS

17- THOSE DAYS – NICKELBACK

16HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

15– LAST NIGHT – MORGAN WALLEN

14WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI

13– IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE

12CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: I TURN TO YOU – CHRISTINA AGUILERA
(In honor of father’s day weekend. Happy Father’s day to all the dads!)

11– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS

10– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

9NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)

8DANCE THE NIGHT- DUA LIPA

7I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

6CHEMICAL- POST MALONE

5– KARMA– TAYLOR SWIFT 

4– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR? – SHAWN MENDES
(This surprise single from Shawn took fans for a loop! Is it about Camila? The single garnered controversy due to his use of the NYC skyline during the wildfire smoke.)

2– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

1EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!

