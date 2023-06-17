Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 17/06/2023 – 18/06/2023
Here's today's breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! Happy father's day weekend!
20– BABY DON’T HURT ME – DAVID GUETTA (FEAT. ANNE-MARIE & COI LERAY)
19– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO
18– JADED– MILEY CYRUS
17- THOSE DAYS – NICKELBACK
16– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN
15– LAST NIGHT – MORGAN WALLEN
14– WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI
13– IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE
12– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: I TURN TO YOU – CHRISTINA AGUILERA
(In honor of father’s day weekend. Happy Father’s day to all the dads!)
11– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS
10– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS
9– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)
8– DANCE THE NIGHT- DUA LIPA
7– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
6– CHEMICAL- POST MALONE
5– KARMA– TAYLOR SWIFT
4– TRUSTFALL – P!NK
3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR? – SHAWN MENDES
(This surprise single from Shawn took fans for a loop! Is it about Camila? The single garnered controversy due to his use of the NYC skyline during the wildfire smoke.)
2– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS
1– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN
