Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 11/03/2023 – 12/03/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo features a band that was HUGE in 2002, and a future hit from a pop-star who is taking… a “leap”!~ Amy

20– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

19– NEVER BE YOURS – SOPHIA CAMERA

18– I’M A MESS – AVRIL LAVIGNE (FEAT. YUNGBLUD)

17- MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

16– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

15– CUFF IT – BEYONCE

14– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH

13– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

12– SNAP – ROSA LINN

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: LIFESTYLES OF THE RICH AND FAMOUS – GOOD CHARLOTTE

(A few members of the band are celebrating their 44th birthday!)

11– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

10– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

9– WHITNEY – REVE

8– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

7– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

6– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

5– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

3– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: TRUSTFALL – P!NK

(The title track of this BRAND new album from P!NK is our latest future hit, and she is headed on the road later this year!)

2– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS