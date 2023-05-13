Listen Live

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of 13/05/2023 – 14/05/2023

Happy Mother's Day weekend! This week's Kool Cameo is an anthem for all moms, and a Future Hit from an unorthodox pop-star!

By Amy, Top 20

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo is an anthem for all moms, and a Future Hit from an unorthodox pop-star! ~ Amy

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

20– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH

19CUFF IT – BEYONCE

18KISS ME – DERMOT KENNEDY

17- MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

16– MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH

15– IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE

14SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

13– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS

12HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: MOTHER – MEGHAN TRAINOR
(A happy Mother’s day to all moms out there!)

11– CHEMICAL- POST MALONE

10– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

9LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT 

8NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)

7CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

6WHITNEY – REVE

5– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

3– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI
(This song has gone viral recently for Lewis Capaldi repeatedly teasing it on TikTok! He’s even made jokes about other artists having to do the same to get their music released!)

2– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

1FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!

Related posts

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 06/05/2023 – 07/05/2023

Top 20 Countdown Week Of 29/04/2023 – 30/04/2023

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 22/04/2023 – 23/04/2023