Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of 13/05/2023 – 14/05/2023

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo is an anthem for all moms, and a Future Hit from an unorthodox pop-star! ~ Amy

20– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH

19–CUFF IT – BEYONCE

18– KISS ME – DERMOT KENNEDY

17- MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

16– MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH

15– IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE

14–SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

13– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS

12–HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: MOTHER – MEGHAN TRAINOR

(A happy Mother’s day to all moms out there!)

11– CHEMICAL- POST MALONE

10– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

9– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

8– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)

7– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

6– WHITNEY – REVE

5– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

3– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI

(This song has gone viral recently for Lewis Capaldi repeatedly teasing it on TikTok! He’s even made jokes about other artists having to do the same to get their music released!)

2– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!