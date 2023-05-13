Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of 13/05/2023 – 14/05/2023
Happy Mother's Day weekend! This week's Kool Cameo is an anthem for all moms, and a Future Hit from an unorthodox pop-star!
Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo is an anthem for all moms, and a Future Hit from an unorthodox pop-star! ~ Amy
All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!
20– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH
19–CUFF IT – BEYONCE
18– KISS ME – DERMOT KENNEDY
17- MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN
16– MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH
15– IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE
14–SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO
13– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS
12–HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: MOTHER – MEGHAN TRAINOR
(A happy Mother’s day to all moms out there!)
11– CHEMICAL- POST MALONE
10– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS
9– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT
8– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)
7– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)
6– WHITNEY – REVE
5– TRUSTFALL – P!NK
4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
3– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI
(This song has gone viral recently for Lewis Capaldi repeatedly teasing it on TikTok! He’s even made jokes about other artists having to do the same to get their music released!)
2– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN
1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS
We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!