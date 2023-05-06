Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 06/05/2023 – 07/05/2023
This week's Kool Cameo is a retirement comeback for a Canadian star, and a Future Hit from a band everyone... loves to hate! ~ Amy
20–CUFF IT – BEYONCE
19– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH
18– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN
17- MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH
16– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO
15– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS
14–CHEMICAL- POST MALONE
13– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS
12–NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: I HOPE SHE CHEATS – AMANDA MARSHALL
(You can win tickets to her June 17th show at Massey Hall next week with me!)
11– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN
10– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR
9– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)
8– WHITNEY – REVE
7– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT
6– TRUSTFALL – P!NK
5– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
4– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
3– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: THOSE DAYS – NICKELBACK
(The band everyone pretends to hate went viral recently for Chad Kroger’s surprise appearance during a Lewis Capaldi concert!)
2– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI
1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS
We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!