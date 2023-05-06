Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 06/05/2023 – 07/05/2023

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo is a retirement comeback for a Canadian star, and a Future Hit from a band everyone… loves to hate! ~ Amy

20–CUFF IT – BEYONCE

19– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH

18– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

17- MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH

16– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

15– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS

14–CHEMICAL- POST MALONE

13– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

12–NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: I HOPE SHE CHEATS – AMANDA MARSHALL

11– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

10– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

9– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

8– WHITNEY – REVE

7– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

6– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

5– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

4– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

3– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: THOSE DAYS – NICKELBACK

(The band everyone pretends to hate went viral recently for Chad Kroger’s surprise appearance during a Lewis Capaldi concert!)

2– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

