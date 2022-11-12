Listen Live

Top 20 Countdown Week Of 12/11/2022 – 13/11/2022

Here's today's breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! A very Canadian heavy week on the Top 20. Plus, this week's future hit is a self-love anthem, and a Kool Cameo in honor of Remembrance Day.

20THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)         

19– LIFT ME UP – RIHANNA          

182 BE LOVED – LIZZO               

17- UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)            

16VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX        

15I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA                

14UH OH– TATE MCRAE          

13NO EXCUSES – VIRGINIA TO VEGAS             

12FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI    

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO:  HIGHWAY OF HEROES – THE TREWS
(In honor of Remembrance Day on Friday)

11NUMB – MARSHMELLO X KHALID            

10ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO 

9ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT         

8FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX   

7AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES   

6UNSTOPPABLE – SIA              

5I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG) – POST MALONE (FEAT. DOJA CAT)

4HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS            

3LATE NIGHT TALKING– HARRY STYLES   

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: NEVER NOT GONNA DANCE AGAIN – P!NK
(P!NK is back with an absolute bop. This self love anthem is what YOU need!)         

2SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE   

1I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC            

