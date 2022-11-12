Top 20 Countdown Week Of 12/11/2022 – 13/11/2022
Here's today's breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! A very Canadian heavy week on the Top 20. Plus, this week's future hit is a self-love anthem, and a Kool Cameo in honor of Remembrance Day.
20– THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)
19– LIFT ME UP – RIHANNA
18– 2 BE LOVED – LIZZO
17- UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)
16– VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX
15– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
14– UH OH– TATE MCRAE
13– NO EXCUSES – VIRGINIA TO VEGAS
12– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: HIGHWAY OF HEROES – THE TREWS
(In honor of Remembrance Day on Friday)
11– NUMB – MARSHMELLO X KHALID
10– ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO
9– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
8– FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX
7– AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES
6– UNSTOPPABLE – SIA
5– I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG) – POST MALONE (FEAT. DOJA CAT)
4– HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS
3– LATE NIGHT TALKING– HARRY STYLES
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: NEVER NOT GONNA DANCE AGAIN – P!NK
(P!NK is back with an absolute bop. This self love anthem is what YOU need!)
2– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE
1– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC