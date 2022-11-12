Top 20 Countdown Week Of 12/11/2022 – 13/11/2022

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! A very Canadian heavy week on the Top 20. Plus, this week’s future hit is a self-love anthem, and a Kool Cameo in honor of Remembrance Day ~ Amy

20– THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)

19– LIFT ME UP – RIHANNA

18– 2 BE LOVED – LIZZO

17- UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

16– VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX

15– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

14– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

13– NO EXCUSES – VIRGINIA TO VEGAS

12– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: HIGHWAY OF HEROES – THE TREWS

(In honor of Remembrance Day on Friday)

11– NUMB – MARSHMELLO X KHALID

10– ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO

9– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

8– FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX

7– AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES

6– UNSTOPPABLE – SIA

5– I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG) – POST MALONE (FEAT. DOJA CAT)

4– HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS

3– LATE NIGHT TALKING– HARRY STYLES

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: NEVER NOT GONNA DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

(P!NK is back with an absolute bop. This self love anthem is what YOU need!)

2– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE

1– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC