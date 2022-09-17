TOP 20 KOOL Countdown Sept 17/18

Hey it’s Josh! I filled in for Amy this week. Thanks for having me!

20 These Nights – Loud Luxury (feat. Kiddo)

19 Don’t You Worry – The Black Eyed Peas (feat. Shakira & David Guetta)

18 Love We Lost – Armin Van Burren & R3HAB

17 ilu – Elijah Woods

16 So Good – Halsey

15 No Excuses – Virginia To Vegas

14 Numb – Marshmello & Khalid

13 Break My Soul – Beyonce

12 2Step – Ed Sheeran

KOOL CAMEO: Club Can’t Handle Me – Flo Rida & David Guetta (It was Flo Rida’s birthday on September 16th)

11 Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears

10 She’s All I Wanna Be – Tate McRae

9 Big Energy (Remix) – Latto, Mariah Carey, & DJ Khaled

8 I Ain’t Worried – One Republic

7 Unstoppable – SIA

5 Flowers Need Rain – Preston Pablo, Banx & Ranx

6 Numb Little Bug – Em Beihold

4 Late Night Talking – Harry Styles

3 About Damn Time – Lizzo

2 As It Was – Harry Styles

1 Sunroof – Nicky Youre