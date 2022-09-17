TOP 20 KOOL Countdown Sept 17/18
Here's how the Kool Top 20 Countdown shook up this week! A lot of changes, but a new future hit that's Canadian!
Hey it’s Josh! I filled in for Amy this week. Thanks for having me!
20 These Nights – Loud Luxury (feat. Kiddo)
19 Don’t You Worry – The Black Eyed Peas (feat. Shakira & David Guetta)
18 Love We Lost – Armin Van Burren & R3HAB
17 ilu – Elijah Woods
16 So Good – Halsey
15 No Excuses – Virginia To Vegas
14 Numb – Marshmello & Khalid
13 Break My Soul – Beyonce
12 2Step – Ed Sheeran
KOOL CAMEO: Club Can’t Handle Me – Flo Rida & David Guetta (It was Flo Rida’s birthday on September 16th)
11 Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears
10 She’s All I Wanna Be – Tate McRae
9 Big Energy (Remix) – Latto, Mariah Carey, & DJ Khaled
8 I Ain’t Worried – One Republic
7 Unstoppable – SIA
5 Flowers Need Rain – Preston Pablo, Banx & Ranx
6 Numb Little Bug – Em Beihold
4 Late Night Talking – Harry Styles
3 About Damn Time – Lizzo
2 As It Was – Harry Styles
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: These Knights – Loud Luxury (feat. Kiddo)
1 Sunroof – Nicky Youre