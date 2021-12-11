Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Top 20 December 11th and 12th, 2021

This week, new music from Avril Lavigne called Bite Me!

By Top 20

#20 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

#19 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva

#18 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy

#17 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

#16 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X

#15 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers

#14 I See You – Tyler Shaw

#13 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift

#12 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft Jonas Brothers

KOOL Cameo: It Was A…(Masked Christmas) – Jimmy Fallon ft Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion

#11 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

#10 Ghost – Justin Beiber

#9 My Universe – Coldplay ft BTS

The second most-liked tweet on Twitter in 2021:

 

The Most Retweeted of 2021:

 

#8 Beggin – Maneskin

#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#5 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

#4 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Future Hit:  Bite Me – Avril Lavigne

#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

#1 Easy On Me – Adele

Related posts

Top 20 November 4th and 5th, 2021

Top 20 November 27th and 28th, 2021

Top 20 November 20th and 21st, 2021