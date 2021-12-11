Top 20 December 11th and 12th, 2021
This week, new music from Avril Lavigne called Bite Me!
#20 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
#19 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva
#18 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy
#17 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
#16 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
#15 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#14 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#13 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
#12 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft Jonas Brothers
KOOL Cameo: It Was A…(Masked Christmas) – Jimmy Fallon ft Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion
#11 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
#10 Ghost – Justin Beiber
#9 My Universe – Coldplay ft BTS
The second most-liked tweet on Twitter in 2021:
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 25, 2021
The Most Retweeted of 2021:
#StopAsianHate#StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/mOmttkOpOt
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 30, 2021
#8 Beggin – Maneskin
#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#5 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#4 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Future Hit: Bite Me – Avril Lavigne
#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#1 Easy On Me – Adele