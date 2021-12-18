Top 20 December 18th and 19th, 2021
A Future KOOL Countdown Hit from Adele!
#20 Missing Piece – Vance Joy
#19 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
#18 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva
#17 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
#16 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy
#15 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
#14 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#13 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#12 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
KOOL Cameo: Merry Christmas – Ed Sheeran & Elton John
#11 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
#10 Ghost – Justin Beiber
#9 My Universe – Coldplay ft BTS
#8 Beggin – Maneskin
#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#5 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#4 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Future Hit: Oh My God – Adele
#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#1 Easy On Me – Adele