Top 20 December 18th and 19th, 2021

#20 Missing Piece – Vance Joy

#19 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

#18 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva

#17 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

#16 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy

#15 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X

#14 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers

#13 I See You – Tyler Shaw

#12 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

KOOL Cameo: Merry Christmas – Ed Sheeran & Elton John

#11 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift

#10 Ghost – Justin Beiber

#9 My Universe – Coldplay ft BTS

#8 Beggin – Maneskin

#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#5 Shivers – Ed Sheeran



#4 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Future Hit: Oh My God – Adele

#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

#1 Easy On Me – Adele