Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Top 20 December 18th and 19th, 2021

A Future KOOL Countdown Hit from Adele!

By Top 20

#20 Missing Piece – Vance Joy

#19 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

#18 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva

#17 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

#16 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy

#15 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X

#14 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers

#13 I See You – Tyler Shaw

#12 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

KOOL Cameo:  Merry Christmas – Ed Sheeran & Elton John

#11 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift

#10 Ghost – Justin Beiber

#9 My Universe – Coldplay ft BTS

#8 Beggin – Maneskin

#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#5 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

#4 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Future Hit:  Oh My God – Adele

#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

#1 Easy On Me – Adele

Related posts

Top 20 December 11th and 12th, 2021

Top 20 November 4th and 5th, 2021

Top 20 November 27th and 28th, 2021