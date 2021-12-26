Top 20 December 26th, 2021
This week, we feature last year's #1 song and the top played artist of the year
#20 Missing Piece – Vance Joy
#19 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva
#18 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
#17 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy
#16 Oh My God – Adele
#15 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
#14 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#13 See You – Tyler Shaw
#12 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
Kool Cameo: Lonely – Justin Bieber ft. Benny Blanco
#11 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
#10 Beggin – Maneskin
#9 Ghost – Justin Beiber
#8 My Universe – Coldplay ft BTS
#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#5 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#4 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#3 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
Blast From The Past: Adore You – Harry Styles
#2 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
#1 Easy On Me – Adele