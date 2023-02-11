Top 20 Countdown Week Of 11/02/2023 – 12/02/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo features the halftime show performer, and a future hit with a rising pop-superstar!~ Amy

20– NEVER BE YOURS – SOPHIA CAMERA

19– I’M A MESS – AVRIL LAVIGNE (FEAT. YUNGBLUD)

18– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

17- RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

16– STAR WALKIN – LIL NAS X

15– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

14– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

13– SNAP – ROSA LINN

12– THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: LIFT ME UP – RIHANNA

(She is set to be kicking off the Super Bowl halftime show… it’ll be her first performance LIVE in seven years. WILD!)

11– WHITNEY – REVE

10– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

9– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC

8– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE

7– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

6– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

5– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

4– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

3– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: KISS ME– DERMOT KENNEDY

(Our latest add from the bubbling pop star. He played a concert in Toronto at a park last summer and FILLED the entire area!)

2– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

1– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA