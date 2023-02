Top 20 Countdown Week Of 18/02/2023 – 19/02/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo features family, seriously, and a future hit with a former One Direction star!~ Amy

20– I’M A MESS – AVRIL LAVIGNE (FEAT. YUNGBLUD)

19– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

18– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

17- STAR WALKIN – LIL NAS X

16– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH

15– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

14– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

13– SNAP – ROSA LINN

12– THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)

11– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: WE ARE FAMILY – SISTER SLEDGE

(Happy Family Day weekend! Enjoy the time with your people.)

10– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE

9– WHITNEY – REVE

8– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

7– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

6– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

5– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

4– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

2– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

(The former 1D star is releasing his third studio album, “The Show” on June 9th and we’ve got the FIRST single here for you!)

1– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA