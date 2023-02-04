Listen Live

Top 20 Countdown Week Of 4/02/2023 – 5/02/2023

Here's how the Top 20 shaped up! We've got a KOOL Cameo ahead of the Grammys that could win big, and a future CANADIAN hit!

By Top 20

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo features an artist that could win BIG at the Grammys this weekend, and a future hit has a Canadian singer return to the charts!~ Amy

20– 2 BE LOVED – LIZZO  

19– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

18–  UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

17-  VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX 

16–  LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT      

15– STAR WALKIN – LIL NAS X           

14– THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO) 

13–  SNAP – ROSA LINN 

12– WHITNEY – REVE  

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: BREAK MY SOUL – BEYONCE
(She is the MOST nominated artist ahead of the Grammys this weekend, and announced her Renaissance tour earlier this week!)

11– UH OH– TATE MCRAE  

10– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC

9HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS

8– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE

7– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

6FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

5– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

4– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

3– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN
(Canadian royalty returns to the airwaves and if you haven’t seen Shawn Desman’s interviews for this single, check them out!)     

2– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT  

1I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

Related posts

Top 20 Countdown Week Of 28/01/2023 – 29/01/2023

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 14/01/2023 – 15/01/2023

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of 10/12/2022 – 11/12/2022