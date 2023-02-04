Top 20 Countdown Week Of 4/02/2023 – 5/02/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo features an artist that could win BIG at the Grammys this weekend, and a future hit has a Canadian singer return to the charts!~ Amy

20– 2 BE LOVED – LIZZO

19– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

18– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

17- VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX

16– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

15– STAR WALKIN – LIL NAS X

14– THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)

13– SNAP – ROSA LINN

12– WHITNEY – REVE

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: BREAK MY SOUL – BEYONCE

(She is the MOST nominated artist ahead of the Grammys this weekend, and announced her Renaissance tour earlier this week!)

11– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

10– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC

9– HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS

8– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE

7– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

6– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

5– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

4– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

3– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

(Canadian royalty returns to the airwaves and if you haven’t seen Shawn Desman’s interviews for this single, check them out!)

2– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

1– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA