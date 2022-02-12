Top 20 February 12th and 13th, 2022
This week, we feature a classic love song led by a Canadian.
#20 Start Over – Zach Zoya Ft. Benny Adam
#19 Beggin – Maneskin
#18 My Universe – Coldplay Ft BTS
#17 Abcde(Forget You) – Gayle
#16 Love Turns Lonely – Sophie Simmons
#15 Better Days – Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G
#14 Heat Waves – Glass Animals
#13 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd
#12 Sacrifice – The Weeknd
Kool Cameo: All For Love – Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting
#11 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#10 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
Check out @edsheeran‘s “The Joker and the Queen” featuring @taylorswift13 and the University of New Brunswick! 👀
Full video: https://t.co/6nGRGnXiH3 (UNB at 0:32) https://t.co/9qdWhUyn91
— UNB (@UNB) February 11, 2022
#9 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#8 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
#7 Oh My God – Adele
#6 Ghost – Justin Beiber
#5 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#4 Easy On Me – Adele
#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Future Hit: High – Chainsmokers
#2 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#1 Shivers – Ed Sheeran