Top 20 February 12th and 13th, 2022

This week, we feature a classic love song led by a Canadian.

By Top 20

#20 Start Over – Zach Zoya Ft. Benny Adam 

#19 Beggin – Maneskin 

#18 My Universe – Coldplay Ft BTS 

#17 Abcde(Forget You) – Gayle 

#16 Love Turns Lonely – Sophie Simmons 

#15 Better Days – Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G 

#14 Heat Waves – Glass Animals 

#13 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd 

#12 Sacrifice – The Weeknd 

Kool Cameo: All For Love – Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting 

#11 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan 

#10 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift 

#9 Take My Breath – The Weeknd 

#8 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X 

#7 Oh My God – Adele

#6 Ghost – Justin Beiber 

#5 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran 

#4 Easy On Me – Adele

#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber 

Future Hit:  High – Chainsmokers 

#2 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa 

#1 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

