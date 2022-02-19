Top 20 February 19th and 20th, 2022
This week, we feature a song from the movie Encanto!
#20 Start Over – Zach Zoya Ft. Benny Adam
#19 Beggin – Maneskin
#18 Feel Like – Tate McRae
#17 Light Switch – Charlie Puth
#16 Love Turns Lonely – Sophie Simmons
#15 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd
#14 Better Days – Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G
#13 Abcde(Forget You) – Gayle
#12 Heat Waves – Glass Animals
Kool Cameo: We Don’t Talk About Bruno- From Encanto – Encanto Cast- Carolina Gaitan, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz
#11 Sacrifice – The Weeknd
#10 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
#9 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#8 Oh My God – Adele
#7 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
#6 Easy On Me – Adele
#5 Ghost – Justin Beiber
#4 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Future Hit: I’ll Never Not Love You – Michael Buble
#2 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#1 Shivers – Ed Sheeran