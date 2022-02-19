Listen Live

Top 20 February 19th and 20th, 2022

This week, we feature a song from the movie Encanto!

#20 Start Over – Zach Zoya Ft. Benny Adam

#19 Beggin – Maneskin 

#18 Feel Like – Tate McRae

#17 Light Switch – Charlie Puth 

#16 Love Turns Lonely – Sophie Simmons 

#15 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd

#14 Better Days – Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G 

#13 Abcde(Forget You) – Gayle 

#12 Heat Waves – Glass Animals 

Kool Cameo: We Don’t Talk About Bruno- From Encanto – Encanto Cast- Carolina Gaitan, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo,  Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz 

#11 Sacrifice – The Weeknd 

#10 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift 

#9 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#8 Oh My God – Adele

#7 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X

#6 Easy On Me – Adele 

#5 Ghost – Justin Beiber 

#4 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran 

#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber 

Future Hit:  I’ll Never Not Love You – Michael Buble

#2 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa 

#1 Shivers – Ed Sheeran 

