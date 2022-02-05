Top 20 February 5th and 6th, 2022

#20 Sophie Simmons – Love Turns Lonely

#19 Gayle – ABCDE (Forget You)

#18 Maneskin – Beggin

#17 Zach Zoya ft. Benny Adam – Start Over

#16 The Weeknd – Sacrifice

#15 Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd – Moth To A Flame

#14 Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G – Better Days

#13 Glass Animals – Heat Waves

#12 Coldplay ft. BTS – My Universe

KOOL Cameo: Rihanna California – King Bed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

#11 Lil Nas X That’s What – I Want

#10 The Weeknd – Take My Breath

#9 Majid Jordan – Waves Of Blue

#8 Adele – Oh My God

#7 Taylor Swift – Message In A Bottle

#6 Justin Beiber – Ghost

#5 Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

#4 The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

#3 Adele – Easy On Me

Future Hit: Alesso & Katy Perry – When I’m Gone

#2 Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart

#1 Ed Sheeran – Shivers