Top 20 February 5th and 6th, 2022
This week, featuring the singer who has just announced her pregnancy.
#20 Sophie Simmons – Love Turns Lonely
#19 Gayle – ABCDE (Forget You)
#18 Maneskin – Beggin
#17 Zach Zoya ft. Benny Adam – Start Over
#16 The Weeknd – Sacrifice
#15 Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd – Moth To A Flame
#14 Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G – Better Days
#13 Glass Animals – Heat Waves
#12 Coldplay ft. BTS – My Universe
KOOL Cameo: Rihanna California – King Bed
View this post on Instagram
#11 Lil Nas X That’s What – I Want
#10 The Weeknd – Take My Breath
#9 Majid Jordan – Waves Of Blue
#8 Adele – Oh My God
#7 Taylor Swift – Message In A Bottle
#6 Justin Beiber – Ghost
#5 Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
#4 The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay
#3 Adele – Easy On Me
Future Hit: Alesso & Katy Perry – When I’m Gone
#2 Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart
#1 Ed Sheeran – Shivers