Top 20 for November 13th and 14th, 2022
After 14 weeks, we have a new #1 song!
#20 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva
#19 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy
#18 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
#17 Ghost – Justin Bieber
#16 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#15 My Universe – Coldplay ft. BTS
#14 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#13 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#12 Beggin – Maneskin
KOOL Cameo: Highway Of Heroes – The Trews
#11 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
#10 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#9 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#8 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#7 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#5 A Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#4 A Love Again – Dua Lipa
#3 A Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Blast From The Past: Little Things – One Direction
#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#1 Easy On Me – Adele