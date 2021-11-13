Listen Live

Top 20 for November 13th and 14th, 2022

After 14 weeks, we have a new #1 song!

By Top 20

#20 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva

#19 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy 

#18 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

#17 Ghost – Justin Bieber 

#16 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers

#15 My Universe – Coldplay ft.  BTS 

#14 I See You – Tyler Shaw 

#13 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

#12 Beggin – Maneskin 

KOOL Cameo: Highway Of Heroes – The Trews 

#11 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara 

#10 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5

#9 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa 

#8 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan 

#7 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers

#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#5 A Shivers – Ed Sheeran 

#4 A Love Again – Dua Lipa

#3 A Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber 

Blast From The Past: Little Things – One Direction 

#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran 

#1 Easy On Me – Adele

Related posts

Top 20 November 6th and 7th, 2021

Top 20 for October 30th and 31st, 2021

Top 20 for October 23rd and 24th, 2021