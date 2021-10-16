Top 20 for October 16th and 17th, 2021
Featuring Adele's new single!
#20 Beggin – Maneskin
#19 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva
#18 A-O-K – Tai Verdes
#17 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#16 Skate – Silk Sonic
#15 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
#14 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#13 Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes
#12 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
KOOL Cameo: Dynamite – BTS
#11 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#10 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
#9 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. Sza
#8 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#6 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#5 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#4 Love Again – Dua Lipa
#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Future Hit: Easy On Me – Adele
#2 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran