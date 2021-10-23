Top 20 for October 23rd and 24th, 2021

#20 A-O-K – Tai Verdes

#19 Skate – Silk Sonic

#18 Beggin – Maneskin

#17 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

#16 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

#15 I See You – Tyler Shaw

#14 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

#13 Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes

#12 Easy On Me – Adele

KOOL Cameo: Find Your Love – Drake

#11 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

#10 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

#9 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5

#8 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. Sza

#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

#6 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

#5 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#4 Love Again – Dua Lipa

#3 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers

Future Hit: Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs Ft. Jordy

#2 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran