Top 20 for October 23rd and 24th, 2021
Featuring the artist who got to hear Adele's new album first!
#20 A-O-K – Tai Verdes
#19 Skate – Silk Sonic
#18 Beggin – Maneskin
#17 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#16 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
#15 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#14 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
#13 Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes
#12 Easy On Me – Adele
KOOL Cameo: Find Your Love – Drake
#11 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#10 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
#9 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#8 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. Sza
#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#6 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#5 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#4 Love Again – Dua Lipa
#3 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
Future Hit: Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs Ft. Jordy
#2 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran