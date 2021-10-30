Top 20 for October 30th and 31st, 2021
Featuring Ghost by Justin Bieber.
#20 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva
#19 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
#18 Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes
#17 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#16 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
#15 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#14 Beggin – Maneskin
#13 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#12 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. Sza
KOOL Cameo: Thriller – Michael Jackson
#11 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
#10 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#9 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#8 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#7 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#6 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#5 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#4 Easy On Me – Adele
#3 Love Again – Dua Lipa
Future Hit: Ghost – Justin Bieber
#2 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran