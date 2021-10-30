Top 20 for October 30th and 31st, 2021

#20 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva

#19 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

#18 Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes

#17 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers

#16 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

#15 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

#14 Beggin – Maneskin

#13 I See You – Tyler Shaw

#12 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. Sza

KOOL Cameo: Thriller – Michael Jackson

#11 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

#10 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

#9 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5

#8 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

#7 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#6 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers

#5 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

#4 Easy On Me – Adele

#3 Love Again – Dua Lipa

Future Hit: Ghost – Justin Bieber

#2 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran