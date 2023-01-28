Top 20 Countdown Week Of 28/01/2023 – 29/01/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo features an artist you can win tickets to NEXT week, and a future hit that will break your heart!~ Amy

20– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

19– 2 BE LOVED – LIZZO

18– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

17- THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)

16– SNAP – ROSA LINN

15– STAR WALKIN – LIL NAS X

14– VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX

13– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

12– WHITNEY – REVE

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE – JOHN MAYER

(He just announced a BRAND new acoustic tour, and you’ll have your chance to Beat The Box Office on Monday!)

11– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

10– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

9– FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX

8– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC

7– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

6– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

5– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE

4– HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS

3– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

(This ballad is heartwarming, heartbreaking, and you’ll be humming it all day!)

2– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

1– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA