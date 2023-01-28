Listen Live

Top 20 Countdown Week Of 28/01/2023 – 29/01/2023

This week's Kool Cameo features an artist you can win tickets to NEXT week, and a future hit that will break your heart!~ Amy

20– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

19– 2 BE LOVED – LIZZO  

18–  LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT 

17- THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)  

16– SNAP – ROSA LINN         

15– STAR WALKIN – LIL NAS X           

14– VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX        

13–  FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

12– WHITNEY – REVE  

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE – JOHN MAYER
(He just announced a BRAND new acoustic tour, and you’ll have your chance to Beat The Box Office on Monday!)

11– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

10– UH OH– TATE MCRAE  

9FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX 

8– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC 

7– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK   

6FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI 

5– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE

4– HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS

3– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)
(This ballad is heartwarming, heartbreaking, and you’ll be humming it all day!)         

2– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT  

1I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

