Top 20 January 15th and 16th, 2022

#20 I Feel Good – Pitbull ft. A. Watts & DJWS

#19 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

#18 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd

#17 Heat Waves – Glass Animals

#16 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers

#15 Beggin – Maneskin

#14 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X

#13 I See You – Tyler Shaw

#12 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

Kool Cameo: Be My Baby – The Ronettes

#11 Oh My God – Adele

#10 My Universe – Coldplay ft. BTS

#9 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift

#8 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

#7 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#6 Ghost – Justin Bieber

#5 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

#4 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

#3 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

Future Hit: Someone New – Elijah Woods

#2 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

#1 Easy On Me – Adele