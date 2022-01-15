Top 20 January 15th and 16th, 2022
This week, we remember Ronnie Spector and feature new Elijah Woods.
#20 I Feel Good – Pitbull ft. A. Watts & DJWS
#19 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
#18 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd
#17 Heat Waves – Glass Animals
#16 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#15 Beggin – Maneskin
#14 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
#13 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#12 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
Kool Cameo: Be My Baby – The Ronettes
#11 Oh My God – Adele
#10 My Universe – Coldplay ft. BTS
#9 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
#8 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#7 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#6 Ghost – Justin Bieber
#5 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#4 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#3 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
Future Hit: Someone New – Elijah Woods
#2 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
#1 Easy On Me – Adele